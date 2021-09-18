Alia Bhatt Shares Lovely Birthday Wish For Bestie Akansha Ranjan, Shares Unseen Pic From Their Maldives Vacay

Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle to share a beautiful birthday wish for her best friend and actress Akansha Ranjan. Not only this, but the actress treated her fans with a throwback picture of herself with Akansha from their Maldives vacation. The two have been best friends from childhood and often share some lovely pictures with each other on their social media handles.

Talking about the same, Alia Bhatt shared a picture wherein she and Akansha Ranjan can be seen on the sand in front of the lovely sea. The two can be seen looking back at the camera while sporting a warm smile. While the Student Of The Year actress can be seen in a pink bikini top that she has paired up with a white skirt and glares, Akansha can be seen in a light purple swimsuit that she has paired up with an off-white jacket.

Alia Bhatt's Song In S S Rajamouli's RRR To Cost A Huge Sum Of Rs 6 Crore: Report

Alia Bhatt captioned the picture stating, "Happy Birthday my universe" along with glitter and a red heart emoji. Akansha Ranjan was quick to react in the same stating, "You are mine, I love you" along with some moist-eyed emojis. Take a look at the same.

The two had taken a trip to the Maldives in early February this year. The getaway also had Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan's sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Anushka Ranjan respectively accompany them. The duo had shared some fun pictures from the vacation.

Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhat To Star In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra?

In an earlier interview with ETimes, Akanshka Ranjan had revealed if she takes any acting tips from Alia Bhatt. To this, the actress had said, "No, I didn't get any acting tips. Acting is very subjective. How one person acts is not how another person acts. There's no way two actors will do one scene the same way. It's a very relative thing so I don't think taking tips, sharing notes is something actors usually do." In the same interaction, she had also shared about the Dear Zindagi actress saying, "I think she's great. She's my best friend. Words aren't enough."

Akansha Ranjan was last seen in movies like Ray and Guilty. Akansha will soon be seen in the Netflix movie Monica, O My Darling. The film will also be starring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte.