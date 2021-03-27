Ranbir Kapoor Tests Negative For COVID-19, Randhir Kapoor Confirms He's 'Absolutely Fine Now'

As COVID-19 cases are increasing by the day, many Bollywood actors have also tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Apart from Aamir Khan, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, earlier this month it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor had also tested positive for the virus. Now, a report has revealed that the actor has recovered.

Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor confirmed that the actor has tested negative for COVID-19. "Ranbir is absolutely fine now. He is alright. I have met him," Randhir Kapoor told ETimes and added that he was unaware when his nephew tested negative for COVID-19.

The actor had reportedly self quarantined himself at home after he tested positive. Two weeks ago, his mother Neetu Kapoor had confirmed the news through an Instagram post. She had shared a picture of Ranbir and captioned it as, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions."

However, there was no update on him testing negative. On the other hand, Ranbir was seen in sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's latest Instagram post. She had shared a picture with the actor from the 11th-month prayer meet for their late father Rishi Kapoor.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was busy wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Ranbir's upcoming projects include Shamshera, which is scheduled to be released on June 25.

