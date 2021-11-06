Alia Bhatt All Set To Announce Her Debut Hollywood Film In The Year 2022?

Alia Bhatt is inevitably one of the most bankable actresses in the industry currently who is very much at the top of her game. While her fans have been excited with her interesting line-up of movies, their happiness may increase ten-fold with the latest development surrounding her professional forefront. Buzz is that Alia may soon announce her debut Hollywood project in the year 2022.

According to a news report in India Today, Alia Bhatt who had signed up with the renowned Hollywood agency William Morris Endeavour is now ready to explore an exciting project. Not only that but the report also stated that the Student Of The Year actress is in talks with a Hollywood studio and may seal the deal soon. Even though no further details are out yet regarding the said project, but a particular script has caught the eye of the actress. The report mentioned that if all goes well, Alia will be announcing the same next year, in 2022.

The news report furthermore mentioned that Alia Bhatt wishes to choose her scripts in Hollywood to the same lines as The Hunger Games actress Jennifer Lawrence. The report went on to say that the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress has been receiving several offers but is treading carefully to select her debut Hollywood film. She has reportedly asked her team to search 'aggressively' for the ideal project. Interestingly, Alia's Hollywood agency also represents top Hollywood stars like Oprah Winfrey, Gal Gadot and Charlize Theron.

Talking about Bollywood, Alia Bhatt has a line of exciting projects on her kitty. The actress will be seen in the pan-India magnum opus RRR. The Dear Zindagi actress will then be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubhai Kathiawadi. She will also be seen in the movie Darlings that will see her first stint as a producer. Apart from that, she has Brahmastra in her kitty that will be her first collaboration on the big screen with beau Ranbir Kapoor. Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. On the personal front, the buzz is that the actress may tie the knot with Ranbir in January next year.