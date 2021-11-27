Antim: The Final Truth Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
Despite Salman Khan's continuous request not to leak the film online, his latest film Antim: The Final Truth, which released yesterday i.e., November 26, 2021, got leaked by notorious sites on the second day of its release. The film which released in theatres yesterday, is already available on several notorious sites in theatre print. It's not the first time when Salman's film met with such fate. Earlier this year, when his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released on an OTT platform it met with the same fate and got leaked online on the very first day of its release.
Will Antim's Leak Affect Film's Business?
Considering movie leak has become quite common practice and even though it irks filmmakers and actors, they can't do anything about it. Going by Twitter reviews, Salman's fans are happy with the film and they are urging everyone to watch the film in theatres.
Salman's Fan Following Might Save The Film
The way Salman Khan's fans wait to watch the superstar on the silver screen, chances are high that they would rather prefer to watch the film in theatres. Having said that, the ongoing pandemic might dampen the spirit of watching the film in theatres for some moviegoers.
How Is Antim's Buzz?
As expected, Antim has been in tremendous buzz and now that it is confirmed that Salman has meaty role in the film, Antim will surely witness an increase in number of footfalls during weekend in the theatres.
Critics' Reactions To Antim
So far, Antim has received mixed reactions from film critics, but netizens who have already watched the first day first show of the film, have been raving about Salman and Aayush Sharma's performances.
Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim also marks the Bollywood debut of Mahima Makwana.