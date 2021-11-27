Antim: The Final Truth Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Will Antim's Leak Affect Film's Business?

Considering movie leak has become quite common practice and even though it irks filmmakers and actors, they can't do anything about it. Going by Twitter reviews, Salman's fans are happy with the film and they are urging everyone to watch the film in theatres.

Salman's Fan Following Might Save The Film

The way Salman Khan's fans wait to watch the superstar on the silver screen, chances are high that they would rather prefer to watch the film in theatres. Having said that, the ongoing pandemic might dampen the spirit of watching the film in theatres for some moviegoers.

How Is Antim's Buzz?

As expected, Antim has been in tremendous buzz and now that it is confirmed that Salman has meaty role in the film, Antim will surely witness an increase in number of footfalls during weekend in the theatres.

Critics' Reactions To Antim

So far, Antim has received mixed reactions from film critics, but netizens who have already watched the first day first show of the film, have been raving about Salman and Aayush Sharma's performances.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim also marks the Bollywood debut of Mahima Makwana.