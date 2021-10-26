Arpita Khan Sharma's Mushy Birthday Note For Hubby Aayush Sharma Has An 'Antim' Touch!

Aayush Sharma turns a year older today (October 26, 2021). To make this occasion extra special for him, his wife and Salman Khan's younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma took to her social media handle to pen a cute birthday note for him and guess what, it has an 'Antim' connection as well!

Arpita posted a picture in which she and Aayush are seen hugging each other and posing for the camera. She accompanied it with a sweet birthday note that read, "I wish you shine brighter than a star, I wish you grow wiser with ever passing year, I wish you achieve more than you even desire to. I wish nothing but the best for you 🧿Happiest Birthday Rahuliya ! We love you very very much , have an amazing year ahead filled with happiness, love , great health, success & luck. Happiest birthday once again @aaysharma."

For the unversed, Rahuliya is Aayush Sharma's character's name in his upcoming film Antim.

Meanwhile last night, a grand bash was hosted at Aayush's residence as a double celebration- the trailer launch of Antim and his birthday. The party was attended by many celebrities like Salman Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh, Varun Sharma, Sunil Grover, Isabelle Kaif, Meezaan, Arbaaz Khan amongst others.

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma tied the knot in Hyderabad's Faluknama Palace on November 18, 2014. The couple have two kids, son Ahil and daughter Ayat.

Speaking about films, Aayush made his debut in Bollywood with LoveYatri in 2018 alongside Warina Hussain. Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim is his second Bollywood outing in which he will be seen sharing screen space with his brother-in-law and superstar Salman Khan for the first time.