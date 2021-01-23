Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar Announces Release Date Of His Film With A Jaw Dropping New Still

Mark the date in your calendar! Akshay Kumar's much awaited entertainer Bachchan Pandey will be setting the big screens on fire next year. The superstar took to his Twitter page today to announce the release date of the film. He even shared one of his intriguing looks from the film.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022!"

In the new still, Akshay is seen donning a brown kurta with a brown scarf wrapped around his forehead. The actor sends shivers down the spine with one of his piercing eyes. The salt-and-pepper beard and the heavy chains around his neck give us gangster vibes.

Bachchan Pandey has Kriti Sanon paired opposite Akshay Kumar. While the Khiladi Kumar essays the role of a gangster who is a wannabe actor, Kriti will be seen playing a journalist in the film.

The film went on floors in Jaisalmer earlier in January. Akshay had shared a sneak-peek from the first day of his shoot and captioned it as, "New year, old associations...begun shooting for #BachchanPandey, my 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more. Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look."

Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Bachchan Pandey also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar Gets Ready For His First Shot As A Rowdy Gangster

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon's Bachchan Pandey To Roll In Jaisalmer From January 2021; Details Here