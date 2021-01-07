Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar Gets Ready For His First Shot As A Rowdy Gangster

Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon's much awaited film Bachchan Pandey, finally went on floors in Jaisalmer on Wednesday (January 6, 2020). After Kriti shared pictures of herself holding the clapperboard to mark the commencement of the shoot, it's was her co-star Akshay Kumar's turn to give us a sneak-peek into the sets.

The Khiladi Kumar shared his first look from the film and requested his fans to wish him luck for his new film. The superstar tweeted, "New year, old associations...begun shooting for #BachchanPandey, my 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more. Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look.

Akshay Kumar Starts Shooting For Bachchan Pandey The actor shared a picture from the film's sets in which he is seen gearing up for his first shot as 'Bachchan Pandey'. Clad in a black kurta, jeans and a red scarf wrapped around his forehead, the actor is seen sitting on the hood of the car. The heavy metal chains around Akshay's neck and his intense expression give us major gangster vibes. Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi Shared A Snap Of Himself Which Was Clicked By His Co-Star Akshay "Before I could shoot, #BachchanPandey shot me.... Believe it or not but this amazing picture has been shot by the multitalented super human ⁦@akshaykumar from his cellphone... thank you Guruji 🙏," read Arshad's tweet. A Star-Studded Vehicle Bachchan Pandey has a promising cast which includes names like Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and Prateik Babbar. According to reports, Akshay will be seen essaying the role of a gangster who is a wannabe actor, while Kriti will be playing the role of a journalist.

Bachchan Pandey marks Akshay Kumar's 10th collaboration with producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon's Bachchan Pandey Goes On Floors In Jaisalmer; See Pictures

ALSO READ: Bachchan Pandey: Arshad Warsi Is Pumped Up About Collaborating With Akshay Kumar For The First Time