Being Human Fraud Case: Company Clarifies Salman Khan & Others Are Not Part Of The Deal With Arun Gupta

Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan and seven others associated with Being Human have been summoned by the Chandigarh Police in an alleged case of fraud. The summons was reportedly sent after a local businessman named Arun Gupta filed a complaint of cheating.

An ANI report quoted Chandigarh SP Ketan Bansal as saying, "They have been given time till July 13 to reply. If there's anything criminal, action will be taken." Gupta revealed that he had opened a store under the brand 'Being Human Jewellery' in 2018 and had spent Rs 2 crore on it. He has claimed that two employees of Being Human had asked him to open the franchise, promising him that Salman Khan would come to inaugurate the showroom.

Now, Being Human and Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt Ltd (SQJPL) have released an official statement saying, "Being Human- The Salman Khan Foundation, Salman Khan, Alvira Khan nor any other representative of the foundation" have anything to do with the case.

The statement revealed that Being Human- The Salman Khan Foundation had appointed Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt. Ltd for (or as?) their global licensee for jewellery vertical in December 2015. It was then in 2018 that "SQJPL signed an MOU with Arun Gupta's Modern Jewels to be the first Franchisee of Being Human Jewellery."

Take a look at the statement,

Notably, Gupta has alleged that he was promised he would be provided with all kinds of support and backup to promote the brand. However, he claimed that neither promotional commitments were fulfilled, nor was the stock of goods delivered to his store.

"They called us for a meet-and-greet with Salman Khan. I met him and he promised me. Now 1.5 years have passed, and I have not received anything. Salman did not reply to my letters," Gupta added.

Meanwhile, the company statement added that they have submitted a written response and since the matter is "currently sub judice, we will not be able to comment more."