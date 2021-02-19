Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar's Espionage Thriller To Release In Theatres On May 28, 2021

After a lackluster 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, things are now slowly resuming back to normalcy in Bollywood. For all those who have been eagerly waiting to enjoy films on the big screen with their tub of popcorn and cola, here's some good news.

The makers of Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom have locked the release date of their film. The espionage thriller will be releasing in cinema halls on May 28, 2021. Producer Jackky Bhagnani took to his Twitter page to share this update. He tweeted, "Mark your calendar #Bellbottom arrives in cinemas near you on 28th May, 2021!"

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom was the first film which was shot abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a start-to-finish schedule. Later, the superstar had thanked the cast and crew for helping to complete the shoot during the pandemic with a tweet that read, "Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. #BellBottomCompleted."

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the spy thriller also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in prominent roles.

Earlier, in an interview, Vaani had said that she had cherished every moment of shooting with Akshay Kumar for this film. The actress was quoted as saying, "The experience has been so lovely. He couldn't have been kinder and more wonderful than he was. He is somebody who is very friendly on set. I am someone who would otherwise go back to my hotel room and not interact too much because I like being in my own space. But he is someone who ensured that we all sat together and have lunches/dinners and got to know each other and be involved like a close-knit family."

Speaking about theatrical releases this year, recently, Yash Raj Films also announced the release date of their upcoming films including Saif Ali Khan's Bunty Aur Babli 2, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj and Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

