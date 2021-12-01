Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Producer Pragya Kapoor Shoots The Entire Film With Zero Waste Policy

Pragya Kapoor has been changing the undercurrents of eco-awareness with her innovative approach and persistent campaigns. Lately, the ace producer is all set for the release of yet another power-packed project- Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. While the project has been making a lot of noise for its unique subject, there's something else that makes the journey of this much-awaited film all the more special!

With Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Pragya Kapoor accomplishes the endeavour to make India's first zero-waste feature film. This is the first time that any producer has applied this novel practice on a film set. The star producer collaborated with Skarp, a firm that specializes in helping organisations adopt sustainable waste solutions for the cause. Together, they worked towards employing methods to have zero waste during the shoot.

Talking about the same, Pragya Kapoor said, "A film shoot produces a bizarre amount of waste and as an environmentalist it's important for me to cover as many grounds as possible with my work. I can't be contributing to other areas of concerns while turning a blind eye to the ecological harms caused by the making of a film. With Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, I was fortunate enough to have the support of my entire team to make this possible.

“We employed various measures to counter the problem. Through a simple shift from plastic bottles to water dispensers, we reduced a significant amount of single-use plastic. The idea here is to find an alternative to basic problems and build a sustainable society."

Pragya Kapoor, along with her team, also distributed all the excess food from the set to the underprivileged families in the communities. To upscale the recycling process, the team segregated waste items into three categories to help in the recycling process - solid, liquid and PPE waste - with the help of colour-coded dustbins. Later, the waste collected after the three-month shoot schedule was recycled into bricks, lamps, and many usable products.

Meanwhile, Pragya Kapoor's film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is creating waves among the audience already. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.