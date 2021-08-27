Chehre Twitter Review: Did Amitabh Bachchan And Emraan Hashmi Woo Moviegoers?

Finally, the wait is over, as Rumy Jafry's Chehre featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles has released today in theatres. And we are here with its live Twitter review. Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, the film also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle Dsouza, Raghubir Yadav along with Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Interestingly, when the trailer of the film was released, it received positive response from netizens. So, let's see if Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi have managed to woo audiences with their performances.

taran adarsh @taran_adarsh: #OneWordReview... #CHEHRE: ENGROSSING. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐½ Captivating screenplay + wonderful performances by the principal cast makes #Chehre an interesting watch... Director #RumyJafry - associated with comedies - springs a pleasant surprise with a dramatic thriller. #ChehreReview.

CineHub @RahulVerma4860: One word : Interesting watch! A good thriller with mind bending climax twist . Few minuses in first half which get overshadowed by brilliant performances of @emraanhashmi and @SrBachchan. Watch out where these two actors are pitted! ( 3.5) #ChehreReview.

(Macro) Bollywood!@MacroBollywood: #ChehreReview :Chehre has DISASTER written all over it!It's static screenplay bores audiences to death!The film has a very weak story as it revolves around an unimportant/trivial incident. It feels repetitive with seemingly never-ending dialogues & arguments.Skip it! 1* out of 5*.

Pankaj Pandey @ZhakkasBolly: Chehre is a great film. The film compels you to sit on your seat and watch the entire film from start to end. All the actors of the film have done an amazing job Especially @SrBachchan Rating 3.5 star.

Ashwani kumar @BorntobeAshwani: "ये अदालत इंसाफ़ करती है" #Chehre is full of Suspense, Thrill, Brilliant Dialogues and Perfect Casting. One of most iconic performance of @SrBachchan after #Pink @emraanhashmi did a fabulous job @annukapoor_ loved your nuances @Tweet2Rhea will surprise you ⭐⭐⭐⭐.

Going by Twitter reviews, it's pretty clear that the team of Chehre has passed the litmus test, as most of the netizens are in awe of the film's direction, as well as its performances.