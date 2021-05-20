Cyclone Tauktae Destroys Sets Of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 & Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

According to reports, Cyclone Tauktae that hit Mumbai earlier this week has also affected the entertainment industry. Several production studios had to suffer heavy losses due to the destruction of sets that were erected in Mumbai. Apart from Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, the sets of films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Salman Khan's Tiger 3 also have faced huge damages due to cyclone Tauktae.

The film sets erected outdoors faced most damage in the cyclone. Reportedly, the sets were on the area outside the Film City and Aarey Milk colony. Since the lockdown has been imposed and the production was put on hold, no one was present on the sets, preventing any injuries to the films' cast and crew.

The makers of Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan had a huge football stadium set erected, which will have to be rebuilt once the production begins again. Directed by Amit Ravindranath Sharma, the film's final schedule is yet to be shot costing huge financial loss once again.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi sets also faced some damages due to the cyclone but managed to avert serious damages as recently it was covered with sheets. The makers have one day of shoot left to wrap the film and now are worried about the post-production being delayed.

The sets of Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 have also been partially destroyed by gusty winds and torrential rains on Monday (May 17). The Goregaon set reportedly was used to replicate Dubai and avert international travel amid the pandemic. The set had been erected at SRPF Ground for the YRF film. The makers will have to delay the shoot for a few days as the damage will have to be repaired as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

The production work for films has been halted for the second time due to the pandemic and it is unclear how long the lockdown will last during the second wave of COVID-19.