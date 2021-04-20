Deepika Padukone’s Comment On Husband Ranveer Singh’s Post Will Leave You In Splits

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are inevitably touted to be one of the most adorable couples in tinsel town. From painting the town red with their love during their public appearances to turning cheerleader for each other's achievements, the couple does it all. However, their social media banter is another aspect that leaves their 'DeepVeer' fans gushing. While Ranveer often shares some mushy comments on his wife's post, Deepika too showcased her fun side by leaving this epic comment on her husband's latest post recently.

Talking about the same, Ranveer shared a video while promoting a brand which also traced his phenomenal journey in the film industry. The Gully Boy actor captioned the same stating, "What possibilities do you see?" to which many of his fans showered the post with a lot of love and left some lovely comments. However, it was his wife Deepika's comment that totally took the cake.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Says Wife Deepika Padukone Is Born For Greatness; 'I Sometimes Stop And Admire Her

Deepika was quick to comment on the same stating, "The possibility of you getting a whack tonight if you don't make it for dinner on time." Needless to say, the actor's comment left all the fans in splits. It would have been interesting to see Ranveer reply to his wife on her hilarious comment. Apart from Deepika, celebs like Jacqueline Fernandez and Nakuul Mehta also gave in some love to the post. Take a look at the comment made by the Om Shanti Om actor.

Recently Ranveer's note for his wife in the testimonial section of her website received a lot of love from the fans. The doting husband penned a delightful note for Deepika for her website. The Bajirao Mastani actor had written, "Deepika is the most amazing person I've met in my life. And I'm not just saying this because she's my wife. Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace and empathy. These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste - she's one of the finest actors in the world."

Also Read: Ranveer Singh's Peek-A-Boo Moment With Wife Deepika Padukone Will Melt Your 'DeepVeer' Heart

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Shakun Batra's next opposite Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ranveer Singh will be seen in the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The movie will also mark the Bollywood debut of South actor Shalini Pandey.