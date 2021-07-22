Deepika Padukone Recalls Mother Encouraging Her To Seek Help For Her Mental Health, Says 'I Felt Empty'

Deepika Padukone who has been open about her battle with depression, recently got candid about her mental health during a Clubhouse session. The actress revealed how her mother, Ujjala Padukone found out that she wasn't doing well. It was 'different' and 'it wasn't the usual boyfriend issue or stress at work'.

In the conversation, Deepika said, "Life post mental illness is a 'before and after'. I had a particular life before depression and I have a very different life after that." Recalling how she felt at the beginning in February 2014, she said, "I felt empty, directionless and it just felt life had no meaning or purpose. I couldn't feel anything physically or emotionally. I just felt this void... I felt this for days, weeks and months until one day my family was here and they were going back home and when they were packing their bags, I was sitting in their room and suddenly broke down."

She revealed that's when her mother realised for the first time that something was different. "She kept asking me if it was this or that. I couldn't pinpoint one specific reason. It was her experience and presence of mind that she encouraged me to seek help."

Deepika Padukone Launches First Audio Festival 'Care Package' On Clubhouse

The actress further explained that even today, "there's not a day that goes by without me thinking about my mental health." Deepika added that to ensure she doesn't go back into that space, she focuses on quality of her sleep, nutrition, hydration, exercise, and stress, "not because they are fancy words or it's cool to do this, but I won't be able to survive if I don't do all these things."

Deepika Padukone On 9 Years Of Cocktail: I Had Butterflies In My Tummy When I Re-Read The Script For Veronica

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in SRK's Pathan, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, period drama Mahabharata, and The Intern's Hindi Remake. She reportedly will also be seen in untitled projects like Nag Ashwin's next and Shakun Batra's next. The actress is currently waiting for the release of Kabir Khan's '83.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM