      Deepika Padukone's Birthday Bash: Ranveer Shares A Cute Moment With 'Biwi No 1'; Ranbir-Alia Pose For Paps

      Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone turned a year older yesterday (January 5, 2021). The actress stepped out for brunch with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh and later, even hosted a birthday bash for her industry friends at a restaurant in Mumbai. Stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others attended the celebration to wish the birthday girl.

      Deepika Padukone kickstarted her birthday celebrations by first cutting a cake with the paparazzi who were waiting outside to click the stars attending her birthday bash. She is seen here lovingly feeding Ranveer a piece of cake.

      The yummy chocolate cake had 'HBD Deepika from all photographer' written on it.

      Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a black oversized tee and black leather pants. She completed her look with smoky eyes which added more to the oomph factor. On the other hand, Ranveer picked up a black sweater and blue denim for the evening.

      Ranbir Kapoor attended Deepika Padukone's birthday bash with his actress-girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Ranbir looked dashing in a simple white shirt and a pair of black jeans while Alia looked her stylish best in black denim and a tiny top.

      Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi were snapped at Deepika's birthday bash.

      Meanwhile, Ranveer shared this adorable picture in which he is seen sharing a cozy moment with the birthday girl and captioned it as, "Biwi No.1 ❤️🧿 @deepikapadukone #happybirthday."

      Speaking about work, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in Kabir Khan's '83. The actress is also a part of Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film which has Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday as her co-stars.

      ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's Birthday: Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday And Others Send Warm Wishes

      ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's Sweet Birthday Wish For Deepika Padukone: You'll Always Be An Inspiration Of Beauty And Strength

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 6, 2021, 9:57 [IST]
