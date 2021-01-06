Deepika Padukone's Birthday Bash: Ranveer Shares A Cute Moment With 'Biwi No 1'; Ranbir-Alia Pose For Paps
Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone turned a year older yesterday (January 5, 2021). The actress stepped out for brunch with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh and later, even hosted a birthday bash for her industry friends at a restaurant in Mumbai. Stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others attended the celebration to wish the birthday girl.
Deepika Padukone Cuts A Cake With Paparazzi To Celebrate Her Birthday
Deepika Padukone kickstarted her birthday celebrations by first cutting a cake with the paparazzi who were waiting outside to click the stars attending her birthday bash. She is seen here lovingly feeding Ranveer a piece of cake.
Sweet Treat
The yummy chocolate cake had 'HBD Deepika from all photographer' written on it.
The Birthday Girl
Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a black oversized tee and black leather pants. She completed her look with smoky eyes which added more to the oomph factor. On the other hand, Ranveer picked up a black sweater and blue denim for the evening.
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Make A Stylish Entry
Ranbir Kapoor attended Deepika Padukone's birthday bash with his actress-girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Ranbir looked dashing in a simple white shirt and a pair of black jeans while Alia looked her stylish best in black denim and a tiny top.
Celebration Time
Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi were snapped at Deepika's birthday bash.
Deepika Is Ranveer's Biwi No. 1
Meanwhile, Ranveer shared this adorable picture in which he is seen sharing a cozy moment with the birthday girl and captioned it as, "Biwi No.1 ❤️🧿 @deepikapadukone #happybirthday."
Speaking about work, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in Kabir Khan's '83. The actress is also a part of Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film which has Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday as her co-stars.
