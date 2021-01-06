Deepika Padukone's Birthday Bash: Ranveer Shares A Cute Moment With 'Biwi No 1'; Ranbir-Alia Pose For Paps

Deepika Padukone Cuts A Cake With Paparazzi To Celebrate Her Birthday

Deepika Padukone kickstarted her birthday celebrations by first cutting a cake with the paparazzi who were waiting outside to click the stars attending her birthday bash. She is seen here lovingly feeding Ranveer a piece of cake.

Sweet Treat

The yummy chocolate cake had 'HBD Deepika from all photographer' written on it.

The Birthday Girl

Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a black oversized tee and black leather pants. She completed her look with smoky eyes which added more to the oomph factor. On the other hand, Ranveer picked up a black sweater and blue denim for the evening.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Make A Stylish Entry

Ranbir Kapoor attended Deepika Padukone's birthday bash with his actress-girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Ranbir looked dashing in a simple white shirt and a pair of black jeans while Alia looked her stylish best in black denim and a tiny top.

Celebration Time

Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi were snapped at Deepika's birthday bash.

Deepika Is Ranveer's Biwi No. 1

Meanwhile, Ranveer shared this adorable picture in which he is seen sharing a cozy moment with the birthday girl and captioned it as, "Biwi No.1 ❤️🧿 @deepikapadukone #happybirthday."