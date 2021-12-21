Disha Patani Says Yodha Was An Immediate Yes For Her; 'It's Exactly What I Was Looking For'

Karan Johar recently announced an action franchise Yodha under his banner with Sidharth Malhotra playing the lead role. Soon it was revealed that the makers have roped in Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna as the leading ladies. In a new interaction with Pinkvilla, Disha spoke about being a part of this Sidharth Malhotra-starrer.

The actress who is known to be fond of martial arts and action, shared that she will be performing her own stunts in the film. She also talked about how she reacted when she was first offered the script.

Disha revealed, "When I heard the script, it was an immediate yes for me for this project. It's exactly what I was looking for and action is something I would love to perform. I have already embarked on this journey with my directors Sagar and Pushkar and the whole team."

She continued, "As the title suggests, it will be a full-on action-packed movie and it is going to be a crazy ride shooting for it. I am glad that I am ending 2021 on this note."

While the makers have managed to keep the plot of the film under wraps, rumours state that Yodha is set against the backdrop of an air hijack situation. Earlier, producer Karan Johar had welcomed Disha on board with a heartfelt note that read, "The phenomenal and exceptionally talented female leads of Yodha are here. Welcoming the fierce, the gorgeous and ever charming Disha Patani to the family."

Yodha is slated to release in theatres on November 11, 2022. Besides this movie, Disha will also be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns co-starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.