General Bipin Rawat Is No More: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, And Others Offer Condolences

General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDF), died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday (December 8, 2021). The general, along with other 12 people including his wife, died in a helicopter crash that happened on Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. The renowned celebrities of Bollywood, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and others offered condolences to General Bipin Rawat on social media.

Check out the condolences posts by Bollywood celebs here:

Amitabh Bachchan

The Bollywood superstar took to his official Twitter page and mourned the demise of General Bipin Rawat with a tweet. "in grief, in sadness," wrote Amitabh Bachchan on his page.

T 4121 - .. in grief , in sadness 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 8, 2021

Ajay Devgn

The action star penned a heartfelt note on his official Twitter page, which reads: "Grieved to know about the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and his troops of the Indian Armed Forces. My deepest condolences to all their families. 🙏"

Grieved to know about the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and his troops of the Indian Armed Forces. My deepest condolences to all their families. 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 8, 2021

Salman Khan

The megastar of contemporary Hindi cinema mourned the tragic demise of General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and other armed force personnel with a tweet. "Very sad to hear of the tragic crash in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat his wife and other personnel from the Armed forces. My thoughts my prayers and condolences are with the bereaved families ...," reads Salman Khan's Tweet.

Very sad to hear of the tragic crash in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat his wife and other personnel from the Armed forces. My thoughts my prayers and condolences are with the bereaved families … — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 8, 2021

Sidharth Malhotra

The Shershaah actor took to his official Twitter page and shared a picture with General Bipin Rawat, and wrote a heartbreaking note. "Really sad and shocked at the tragic loss of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife & 11 others. It was an honour to meet him recently at Shershaah's trailer launch. Om shanti #RestInPeace #BipinRawat," reads Sidharth Malhotra's tweet.

Really sad and shocked at the tragic loss of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife & 11 others. It was an honour to meet him recently at Shershaah's trailer launch.

Om shanti 🙏🏼#RestInPeace #BipinRawat pic.twitter.com/kf8wmFfMLS — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) December 8, 2021

Kangana Ranaut

The National award-winning actress took to her official Instagram page and penned a heartfelt note on her story, along with a picture of General Bipin Rawat. "Worst news of the year Shri #BipinRawat and his wife passed away in a tragic helicopter crash. The nation will always be grateful to General Rawat for his service to the nation. Om Shanti. Jai Hind," wrote Kangana Ranaut.

Karan Johar

The director-producer expressed shock over the tragic demise of General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and others in the helicopter, by writing a note on his official Twitter page. "Extremely shocked and saddened by the demise of General Bipin Rawat, his wife and the troops of the Indian Armed Forces. Saluting the brave & selfless service he has given to the nation while we mourn this untimely loss. Rest in power," reads Karan Johar's Tweet.

Extremely shocked and saddened by the demise of General Bipin Rawat, his wife and the troops of the Indian Armed Forces. Saluting the brave & selfless service he has given to the nation while we mourn this untimely loss. Rest in power. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 8, 2021

Anupam Kher

The senior actor took to his official pages and shared a few stills with General Bipin Rawat, and offered condolences to everyone who passed away. "Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of CDS #GenBipinRawat , his wife and 11 more military officers. Had the good fortune of meeting #जनरलरावत many times. He had amazing audacity and unfathomable love for the country. Shaking hands with him, "Jai Hind" would come out naturally from the heart and mouth! #जयहिन्द," reads Anupam Kher's tweet.