Indian Army Day: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn And Sidharth Malhotra Hail Our Brave Soldiers

Today (January 15, 2021), as the nation celebrates Indian Army Day, B-town celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sidharth Malhotra took to their Twitter pages to salute our brave soldiers. For the unversed, Indian Army Day is celebrated to acknowledge the efforts, sacrifices and hardships our brave soldiers go through to protect our country.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage on his Twitter page and captioned it as, "On Army Day 15th January .. salute our brave-hearts, their sacrifice for our protection shall ever be honoured ... JAI HIND [long live India]."

T 3784 - On Army Day 15th January .. salute our brave-hearts, their sacrifice for our protection shall ever be honoured ...

JAI HIND 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/m8VptRwCXl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 15, 2021

Ajay Devgn also posted a tweet in honour of the Indian army and wrote, "We are, if our Army is. Saluting every Indian soldier without whom Flag of India can never be what she is; brave, self-reliant & all-sacrificing. Jai Jawan. Jai Hind."

We are, if our Army is. Saluting every Indian soldier without whom 🇮🇳 can never be what she is; brave, self-reliant & all-sacrificing.

Jai Jawan🙏🏼

Jai Hind#ArmyDay — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 15, 2021

Saluting the sacrifices of Indian soldiers, Sidharth wrote, "To those who sacrifice their comfort, who never show the pain of leaving behind their families, and who are selflessly ALWAYS on duty... To our men, the Indian ArmyFlag of India, I salute you. And your families who's silent contribution for the country can never be forgotten..."

To those who sacrifice their comfort, who never show the pain of leaving behind their families, and who are selflessly ALWAYS on duty...



To our men, the Indian Army🇮🇳, I salute you🙏🏼

And your families who's silent contribution for the country can never be forgotten...#ArmyDay pic.twitter.com/FFjjxKUcbf — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 15, 2021

Just like the Student Of The Year actor, Sanjay Dutt also saluted the courage and bravery of Indian soldiers and tweeted, "Saluting the courage and bravery of our Indian Army who has always stood strong, even in the most unfavourable conditions. We, as entertainers, can only try to portray your unparalleled commitment on the screens. Folded handsFlag of India #ArmyDay."

Saluting the courage and bravery of our Indian Army who has always stood strong, even in the most unfavorable conditions. We, as entertainers, can only try to portray your unparalleled commitment on the screens. 🙏🏻🇮🇳 #ArmyDay pic.twitter.com/7jmSHa8zRH — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) January 15, 2021

Akshay Kumar, who never fails to appreciate Indian soldiers and is quite famous for doing patriotic films, shared a video of him playing a game of volleyball with men from the Indian Army.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom Release Postponed?

He captioned the video as, "Had the pleasure of meeting some of our bravehearts today to flag off a marathon on the occasion of #ArmyDay and what better way to warm up than a quick game of volleyball."

Had the pleasure of meeting some of our bravehearts today to flag off a marathon on the occasion of #ArmyDay and what better way to warm up than a quick game of volleyball 😁 pic.twitter.com/PM7vGqr0vo — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 15, 2021

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Wraps Up Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Shoot; Says It Has Been A Long Last Day