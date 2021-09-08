Kangana Ranaut Had Doubts About Taking Up Thalaivii; 'I Thought I Was The Worst Casting For The Film'

Kangana Ranaut will be seen essaying the role of actress-turned-politician late Jayalalithaa in AL Vijay's upcoming multilingual Thalaivii. However recently in a chat with an entertainment portal, the Queen star revealed that she was initially apprehensive about taking up this film and thought that she was the worst casting for the film.

The actress told Film Companion, "I thought I was the worst casting for Thalaivii. The worst there can be. Vijendra sir came to me, and I saw Jaya maa's videos, and I was like what!" She shared how she came from the North and her face was different from Jayalalithaa's looks.

Kangana admitted that she was unsure about how she would look after piling up kilos for this role and said, "The sheer obstacles of me, in my 30s, to gain 20-25 kgs of weight. And who knows how I'll look after gaining... I would go mad, I would stress about it, and at this stage of my career I have so much to lose. So I was filled with doubts when it came to Thalaivii."

The Panga actress revealed that it was the film's director AL Vijay who was convinced that she was perfect for this role and that she will be able to pull it off. Kangana said that when she heard him say this, she felt that he will receive a lot of 'bashing' in Tamil Nadu and that he has a lot to 'lose'.

The actress told Film Companion, "He (Vijay) also has everything to lose. You know how people are. Jaya maa has temples. They will burn theatres if someone doesn't live up to (expectations)."

Kangana said that it was Vijay's conviction which gave her confidence and added, "But he's a big director, there must be some merit in it. His conviction worked a lot for me."

Further on being asked about what aspect about Jayalalithha did she find unique, the actress answered, "She was undoubtedly very strong. She had the strength of a thunderbolt harnessed within. She said that her emotions weren't for the public. She was an absolute introvert. Whatever plans she had for herself or even for you, you'd never know. So, that kind of subtle demeanour combined with that kind of ferocious power... she's not known for outbursts or threats or things that put her immediately in the list of the biggest feminists. She was subtle in her approach to everything, which is commendable."

Thalaivii also stars Arvind Swamy, Madhoo, Bhagyashree and Raj Arjun in pivotal roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on September 10.