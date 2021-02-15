Kangana Ranaut Joins Disha Ravi Inspired Twitter Challenge: Left Home At 15 & Squashed All My Villains At 21

Kangana Ranaut is the first celebrity to join the Twitter 'at 21' challenge. The Bollywood actress recently compared herself to Oscar winning-actress Meryl Streep, Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and Tom Cruise. Now, she has revealed that she quashed all her enemies at 21.

The latest challenge on Twitter is 'at 21', which began trending after Delhi Police arrested 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi. While many netizens have condemned the act, some have taken part in the challenge for the fun of it.

Ranaut while sharing her story wrote, "Left home at the age of 15 my father refused to help me in my struggle,was on my own,was captured by underworld mafia at 16, At 21 I had squashed all villains in my life,was a successful actress a national award winner owner of my first house in Mumbai city posh location Bandra."

However, Kangana's recent series of tweets didn't sit well with a group of netizens. Some trolled her for the same and said, "From a National award winner to a National nuisance, the journey has been rather quick!"

Another tweet read, "How does she manage to make every topic about her? Self centered and how!" A Twitter user wrote, "She could have been an inspiration to millions but chose to be a joke..Its all about the choice you make."

The backlash comes after Kangana challenged netizens to find an actress with better range than her. "Open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet," she had tweeted while sharing stills from her upcoming films like Tejas, Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and Thalaivi.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut On Protests Against Dhaakad Shoot In Madhya Pradesh: I Had To Change My Car

ALSO READ: Rang De Basanti Star Siddharth Slams Delhi Police & Celebs Organised Tweets After Disha Ravi's Arrest