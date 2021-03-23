Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Chhichhore's Win, Says Sushant Singh Rajput Got Credit For His Hard Work

Kangana Ranaut, who is celebrating her birthday today, March 23, is currently making some noise after winning her fourth National Film Award for Best Actress. Kangana was honoured for her performances in films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga that released in 2019.

Kangana recently reacted to Sushant Singh Rajput's film Chhichhore winning the award for Best Hindi Film. While talking to the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport, Kangana said that one of the biggest honours of 67th National Film Awards was Chhichhore's win.

She said, "I would want to wish all the winners. Above everything, Chhichhore has won an award and Sushant is being missed. Maybe, this is what he wanted... for his work to be acknowledged, to not be tortured in the industry. Today, it has been proven that no matter how hard evil tries, truth always wins. No matter how much they tried to oppress Sushant Singh Rajput, today he has got credit for his work."

"I just hope that he would've waited for this. I wish Sushant hadn't taken the decision so early in his life. But, people who conspired against him have somehow won," she added. The actress concluded by saying that her only advice to the youth is not to give up and to have faith in their own truth and their talent.

While Kangana Ranaut bagged the Best Actress, Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush won the award for Best Actor. Meanwhile, the Best Film award went to Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea.

Kangana is currently busy gearing up for the trailer launch of Jayalalithaa's biopic titled Thalaivi. The film is all set to bring Jayalalithaa's journey as a stellar actress to the big screen. The film will also shed light on her powerful political career. Thalaivi set to release on April 23, 2021, also stars Arvind Swami as Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran (MGR).

