Kangana Ranaut Shares A Glimpse Of Her Prep For Tejas; Talks About Hardships Of A Solider

Kangana Ranaut has been a busy bee for the past few months. After wrapping up the shoot for her film Dhaakad, the actor has immediately started shooting for her upcoming film, Tejas. Kangana had also shared a picture of her character's uniform from the film sometime back and had revealed that she is playing a Sikh soldier, Tejas Gill in the same. Now, the actor has shared a video that shows her prepping hard for the same. Not only that, but Kangana also shared a hard-hitting message on the tribulations of a soldier with the same.

Talking about the video shared by Kangana Ranaut, the actor can be seen practising her climbing skills. By the looks of it, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor's prep looks challenging. Along with the same, the actor shared a message which said how for portraying a soldier's character, wearing the uniform is not enough but one has to live through their struggles and hardships. Kangana added that this is important to know what it takes to have muscles of iron and nerves of steel. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actor concluded by stating that she is training to be worthy of the uniform.

Kangana Ranaut's caption read as, "Just to wear the uniform is not enough, it's important to live through their struggles and hardships to know what it takes to have muscles of iron and nerves of steel #Faujilife #Tejas. Training to be worthy of the uniform. Jai Hind." Take a look at the tweet shared by the actor.

Training to be worthy of the uniform. Jai Hind @sarveshmewara1 @RSVPMovies @nonabains pic.twitter.com/fBH6c9b2TU — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

Talking about the film Tejas, the film will be helmed by Sarvesh Mewara. The movie will also mark the debut of the director. The film will be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala. Kangana had recently shared a picture with her Tejas director from the first day of their shoot. The actor had mentioned how it is not easy for outsiders to make it big in Bollywood. She had added that her director Sarvesh's mother had broken down to see her son getting a major break with this film after a period of a long struggle.

