Kangana Ranaut To Make Digital Debut As Producer; Launches The Logo Of Her Production House Manikarnika Films
Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her digital debut as producer with the upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru, a love story and a satire. Kangana dives into web space with her production house Manikarnika Films, and launches its logo on Saturday.
"With Tiku Weds Sheru, Manikarnika Films is venturing into digital space. It's a love story and a satire with dark humour. In digital space, we will do more edgy, new-age and niche content," she said.
ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Shares A Glimpse Of Her Lockdown Life, Makes A 'New But Slightly Annoying’ Friend
"We will also launch new talents and take risks with new concepts. We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience," she added.
ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Is Glad Her Nephew Prithvi Is Learning Harvesting, See Post
Details related to the upcoming film are still under wraps.
Here's unveiling the official logo of Padmashri winner, actor-director @KanganaTeam's #ManikarnikaFilms. We're glad to announce our maiden venture into digital space with #TikuWedsSheru. pic.twitter.com/wYJX7Gi89G— Manikarnika Films (@ManikarnikaFP) May 1, 2021