Kareena Kapoor Drops Baby Jeh Ali Khan's New Picture From Her Family Vacation And It Is Too Cute To Handle

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is having a gala time with her family in Maldives ahead of her birthday, which falls on September 21. Kareena who's quite active on social media, keeps dropping stunning pictures on her Instagram page and we are totally in awe of them.

A while ago, Kareena dropped her second son Jeh Ali Khan's picture on her social media handle and we must say that the picture, which captures the cranky mood of Kareena's son, is too cute to handle.

It's not the first time when Kareena has shared the picture of Jeh on her social media handle. After maintaining a privacy around his face, recently, Kareena shared a glimpse of her second son via her book 'KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN'S PREGNANCY BIBLE: The ultimate manual for moms-to-be'.

Earlier, when Jeh's full name Jehangir was learnt by netizens, it created an uproar on social media. Many netizens took to Twitter and slammed Kareena and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan for naming their son Jehangir. Owing to historical reasons, they slammed the couple and accused them of hurting religious sentiments of their fans.

However, neither Kareena nor Saif let the negativity around Jeh's name affect them. Kareena was pretty clear that it's her personal life and one should not be bothered about what names she choose for her kids.

Meanwhile, Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan also shared a new picture of Jehangir and wrote that he looks just like she did when she was a baby.

With respect to work, Kareena will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. She also has Karan Johar's Takht and Hansal Mehta's next in her kitty.