Kareena Kapoor Heads Home With Newborn Son After Getting Discharged From Hospital; Saif, Taimur Accompany Her

Celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, a boy on Sunday (February 21, 2021). The Tashan actress was recently spotted heading back home with her newborn son after getting discharged from Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai.

The mommy and the newborn were accompanied by Saif and baby's elder brother Taimur Ali Khan. Little Tim Tim and his dad Saif took the front seat of the car. Have a look at the videos.

Earlier, on the baby's arrival, Saif had issued a statement that read, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support."

Meanwhile, everyone is eagerly waiting to catch the first glimpse of Saif and Kareena's newborn son. Recently, in an interview with a leading tabloid, Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor had revealed that the little bundle of joy resembles Taimur.

"I have not seen my grandson yet but I have spoken to Kareena and she's told me she's alright, and the baby is healthy, too. I am very happy, in fact, over the moon to become a grandfather again. I am eager to see the little one. I am already praying for his well-being," he was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Saif had earlier expressed his excitement of becoming a father again. Talking about how fatherhood has changed him, the actor had said, "I think there is a certain amount of more patience and stability in life. I was more impatient earlier, and little more concerned with what I'm doing and where I'm going, and (it was) unsettling generally. (I was) trying like most people to balance, trying to be stable for children at the same time, the instability of your own career. But now, I think I am more settled. I'm in a position to just enjoy having family around and having children around. It's a good phase."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot in 2012, and welcomed their first child, son Taimur in 2016.

