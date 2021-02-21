Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan Welcome A Baby Boy, Their Second Child

Here's some good news for you folks! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are parents again. The celebrity couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy at around 8.30 am in the morning today (February 21, Sunday) at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. Both the baby and the mother are said to be doing fine.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin and Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed the news and took to her Instagram story to congratulate the new parents. She wrote, "Congratulations Bebo & Saif #itsaboy @kareenakapoorkhan."

Earlier, in an interview with Times Now, the Good Newwz actress had opened up about her second pregnancy and said, "I guess I am more prepared and confident this time around. I was quite nervous and jittery since I was going to turn a mother for the first time. This time, around, I am way calmer and thankfully, I am not going berserk yet."

Throughout the pregnancy, Kareena continued to shell out fitness goals, reinvent maternity fashion and complete her work commitments, just like how she did when she was expecting her first-born Taimur. Her actor-hubby Saif Ali Khan had expressed his excitement about becoming a father again in multiple interactions with the media. Saif was previously married to actress Amrita Singh with whom he has two kids- son Ibrahim and daughter Sara.

Last year, 'Saifeena' as the fans lovingly call them, had surprised everyone when they had made the pregnancy announcement during the COVID-19 lockdown. The power couple had issued a statement that read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support- Saif and Kareena."

On a related note, Saif and Kareena fell in love on the sets of Tashan. After being in a live-in relationship for several years, the couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012. They welcomed their first child, son Taimur on December 20, 2016. The four-year-old kid is already an internet sensation with his adorable pictures and videos.

