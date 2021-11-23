Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan And John Abraham Put Their Football Skills To Test

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will have some delightful moments especially for the fans of handsome hunk John Abraham. The actor will be gracing the show to promote his upcoming movie Satyameva Jayate 2. Joining him will be his leading lady from the film, Divya Khosla Kumar along with the director of the movie Milap Zaveri.

According to a news report in Spotboye, John Abraham will be showcasing his suave and impressive football tricks. The Garam Masala actor will be seen pulling off some football tricks and movies for the audience and not only that, joining him will be none other than the host Amitabh Bachchan. Both Big B and John will surely be a visual delight to watch as they entice the crowd with their football tricks.

Also joining John Abraham will be producers Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. After the latest kids special episode, this Satyameva Jayate 2 special episode will also inevitably prove to be a super fun episode for the fans of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan and John have previously shared the screen space in movies like Virudh, Aetbaar and Babul.

Meanwhile, in his latest interaction with Hindustan Times, John Abraham had spoken about his film clashing with the Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth. The actor had said, 'I feel at least in the first six months, all films should have decided to give each other some space. But unfortunately, I also understand the reality that there are more films than space. If clashes are imminent, so be it. We can only wish well for others, that's it."

Furthermore talking about his triple role in the movie, John Abraham had said, "I initially refused to do the third role and said it's too much for me. Then Milap (Zaveri, director) convinced me and said listen, this role is very important and honestly, he was right. For me, that's my best role in the film. I totally love it. Those 45 minutes in the film are beyond fantastic. The rest of the film is entertaining, fun, but that third role of a farmer takes the film to another high. You are with him and root for him. I felt overworked at times, but we enjoyed the process because Milap is a positive guy."