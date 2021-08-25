Krishna Shroff Has Rejected A Lot Of Films And Does Not Regret The Decision, Says ‘I’m A Very Stubborn Person’

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is a fitness enthusiast who has garnered a huge social media following. Krishna recently made her on screen debut with a music video "Kinni kinni vaari". Recently she has also been modeling for magazine covers and fans are hoping to see her on the big screen. However, during a media interaction, Krishan revealed that she has rejected several films offers before.

Talking to BollywoodLife, she revealed that movies are not something she wants to delve into but is more interested in fitness. When asked if any projects are "A lot and a lot. I've of course said, 'No,' to everyone of them because I've been pretty solid and clear in my head from the beginning - it's not something that I wanted to delve into, it's just doesn't ignite that spark within me."

"Fitness for example, like this (MMA and bodybuilding). This gives me that adrenaline rush that I want and crave for and that (movies) just has never really been something that I felt like I wanted to do," she told the portal.

While she did not make an acting debut she was recently seen in a music video. Earlier she opened up about the MV and said, "I honestly couldn't have thought of a better concept to be a part of for my music video debut than this one." Calling it an absolute please working with five other ladies she said, the video "showcase strength in such a unique and fun way through this absolutely fire track!"

Krishna asserted that she had never regretted missing out on films. She added, "Never!" Why so? "Honestly, never. You know, once my mind's made up, I'm a very, very stubborn person. So, yeah...never."

"Kinni kinni vaari" sung by Raashi Sood has garnered a lot of love from fans. The music video also features Jannat Zubair, Jamie Lever, Nagma Mirajkar, Raj Shokher and Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar.