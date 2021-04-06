It Is A Busy 2021 For Kriti Sanon With 7 Films

Kriti Sanon has been super busy with jam-packed schedules for the last few months. 2021 has seen the actress hopping from set to set, without any break and seems to be so for the entire year and with all safety measures being taken.

A source close to the actress shared, "Kriti is in Arunachal Pradesh right now, shooting for Bhediya with Varun Dhawan till 10th April. After this, she will go onto the sets of Adipurush and there is one more film that will be announced soon, so backend work on that has also started already. She will constantly be juggling between shoots for many films simultaneously all through the year. All safety precautions are being taken care of while shooting for her films."

After wrapping a schedule for Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer, the actress had recently also shot a schedule for Adipurush while also managing shoots for her brand commitments before going ahead for the Bhediya shoot. The actress who made her debut in 2013 with Heropanti has today become a top choice for most filmmakers because of her skills as an actor, good looks and her popularity.

Multiple major films in her lineup currently include Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, Adipurush with Prabhas, Ganpath with Tiger Shroff, Mimi and Hum Do Hamare Do along with an unannounced film.