Kriti Sanon On Bachchan Pandey Co-Star Jacqueline Fernandez: Wish We Had More To Do Than Just One Scene

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Bachchan Pandey has been the talk of the town for its stellar ensemble cast. The superstar will be seen romancing Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in the film.

While one often hears reports about catfights between actresses in the media, Kriti and Jacqueline got along like a house on fire on the sets of Bachchan Pandey. In a tete-a-tete with Etimes, Kriti shared her experience of working with Jacqueline and said that she wished that they could spend more time on the sets.

The Luka Chuppi actress told Etimes, "I have wrapped most of the shoot. The thing is that Jacqueline and I had only one shot together. We don't have much to do together in the film, unfortunately. Actually, my last day of the shoot was her first day."

Further, talking about her experience of working with the Race 3 actress, Kriti shared, "I am very fond of Jacqueline. She is a positive, and a happy person to be around with. I chilled with her for the two days on set and then I came back. I wish we had more to do than just one scene. We were laughing about the fact that we were having so much fun and cut to we were departing."

In an earlier interaction with a tabloid, Jacqueline too was all praise for Kriti and had said, "I have known her since some time now. She's such a cool person. I was happy to have a girlfriend on the set."

If reports are to be believed, Jacqueline Fernandez is a part of the flashback scenes in Bachchan Pandey, in which she will be seen romancing Akshay's character in his younger days. The film has Akshay essaying the role of a gangster who aspires to be an actor while Kriti Sanon's character is that of a journalist.

The Sajid Nadiadwala production is slated to hit the theatrical screens on January 26, 2022.

Coming back to Kriti Sanon, the actress has some exciting projects in the pipeline which includes Laxman Utekar's Mimi, Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya and Tiger Shroff's Ganapath.

