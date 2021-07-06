    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mimi: Kriti Sanon Gazes At Ranveer Singh's Portrait As She Shares A Glimpse Of Her Look

      By
      |

      Kriti Sanon reveals the common thing between her character Mimi and herself in her latest social media post. The reigning actress and her upcoming film's character both have the same favourite actor, as she shares an unseen still from Mimi, giving us a glimpse of her look.

      Kriti Sanon Calls Her First Co-Star Mahesh Babu 'Amazing'Kriti Sanon Calls Her First Co-Star Mahesh Babu 'Amazing'

      On the occasion of the Padmaavat star's birthday, Kriti took to her handle to share a picture that may just be an unseen BTS image from her upcoming solo lead film, Mimi. She wrote, "Dear Ranveer Singh, You are Mimi's FAVOURITE! 😍😍 And Mine too 🥰 Wish you a very happy birthday!! 🤗💖 @ranveersingh From Mimi & Me #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh #Mimi."

      kriti-sanon

      The Bollywood diva could be seen in a red and white check shirt with curly hair as she gazes happily at a shirtless portrait of Ranveer Singh in this never-seen-before look from her upcoming film. The film stars Kriti Sanon as the solo lead playing the role of a surrogate mother.

      Adipurush: Kriti Sanon Calls It The Most Exciting Project Of Her CareerAdipurush: Kriti Sanon Calls It The Most Exciting Project Of Her Career

      This ruling actress has one of the best lineups among all actresses of Bollywood with the Pan-India film, Adipurush opposite Prabhas, horror flick, Bhediya, action film, Ganapath, Hum Do Hamaare Do, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar besides her self-shouldered film, Mimi.

      Comments
      Read more about: kriti sanon ranveer singh mimi
      Story first published: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 15:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 6, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X