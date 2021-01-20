Mira Rajput Credits Hubby Shahid Kapoor For Helping Her Stay Calm And Happy During Her Pregnancies
Shahid Kapoor broke a million hearts when he tied the knot with Delhi-based Mira Rajput in 2015. The following year, the couple was blessed with a baby girl, Misha. In 2018, Shahid and Mira welcomed their second child, son Zain. Today, they are a 'happy family'.
Shahid always gushes about being a daddy to Misha and Zain. His wife Mira, who is an avid social media user, regularly keeps sharing tips for new moms on her Instagram page. Recently, in an interview with Zoom, Mira opened up about her two pregnancies, and how her hubby Shahid supported her during that phase.
Mira Rajput On The Importance Of Having A Supporting Partner During Pregnancy
Talking about how Shahid helped her in staying calm and happy during her pregnancies, Mira told the entertainment portal, "Moreover, your partner's support is really important in every step and that helped me stay very calm and happy. Pregnancy is a beautiful journey you embark on with your partner and one should embrace it and never shy away from the same. I was only able to do this with complete support from both Shahid and my family."
Mira Rajput Says She Relied On Her Family's Advice During Her Two Pregnancies
The star wife revealed that she didn't read or look up anything on the internet during her pregnancy as she didn't want an overload of information which might have resulted in stress.
She was quoted as saying by Zoom, "It was my family who gave all the advice and I relied on them for helping me embrace the change every day. My sisters are moms themselves and they used to give me practical tips along the journey."
Mira Rajput Talks About The Parenting Tips Given To Her By Her Mother And Mother-In-Law
On being asked what parenting tips she received from her mother and mother-in-law, Mira said, "A beautiful tip I've received and truly practice is nurturing my kids from a young age by teaching them the Indian roots and inculcating a healthy lifestyle. This has helped me and my family to stay healthy and fit through all the seasons. Our Indian kitchen and traditions pose wholesome goodness and health which over the years we've lost touch with."
Speaking about Mira's actor-husband Shahid Kapoor, the actor will next be seen in Jersey which is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5.
ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Rubbishes Pregnancy Rumours
ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor's Wife Loves Food Too Much To Keep Karwa Chauth Fast; 'Will Try Again Next Year'