Mira Rajput Credits Hubby Shahid Kapoor For Helping Her Stay Calm And Happy During Her Pregnancies

Mira Rajput On The Importance Of Having A Supporting Partner During Pregnancy

Talking about how Shahid helped her in staying calm and happy during her pregnancies, Mira told the entertainment portal, "Moreover, your partner's support is really important in every step and that helped me stay very calm and happy. Pregnancy is a beautiful journey you embark on with your partner and one should embrace it and never shy away from the same. I was only able to do this with complete support from both Shahid and my family."

Mira Rajput Says She Relied On Her Family's Advice During Her Two Pregnancies

The star wife revealed that she didn't read or look up anything on the internet during her pregnancy as she didn't want an overload of information which might have resulted in stress.

She was quoted as saying by Zoom, "It was my family who gave all the advice and I relied on them for helping me embrace the change every day. My sisters are moms themselves and they used to give me practical tips along the journey."

Mira Rajput Talks About The Parenting Tips Given To Her By Her Mother And Mother-In-Law

On being asked what parenting tips she received from her mother and mother-in-law, Mira said, "A beautiful tip I've received and truly practice is nurturing my kids from a young age by teaching them the Indian roots and inculcating a healthy lifestyle. This has helped me and my family to stay healthy and fit through all the seasons. Our Indian kitchen and traditions pose wholesome goodness and health which over the years we've lost touch with."