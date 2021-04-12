Netizens Support Kangana Ranaut As Thalaivi Gets Postponed

Yesterday (April 9, 2021), the makers of Thalaivi starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, announced that the film will not hit the theatres on April 23, 2021 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. In a statement posted on Twitter, production house Zee Studios said the team has decided to push the release as people's safety is their priority.

Soon after the announcement, netizens started extending their support to Kangana, and assured her that the film will be a massive hit, whenever it will hit the theatres.

A netizen wrote, "Thank you @Thalaivi Team and queen. It's a very good decision indeed.

Listen all dummies blind haters Theaters are almost closed everywhere and stop trolling Kangana."

"She entered the world of cinema and made it her own, she forayed into politics& became an Icon. Excited to know her inspiring story, Cinema se chief Minister tak whenever

@KanganaTeam 's Mega Budget film Thalaivi with uncanny REEL &REAL SIMILARITY releases," wrote another netizen.

One more Twitter user wrote, "Why not just release it on any OTT platform. Everyone's sitting home anyways. Once theatres open too you won't have that turnout anyways. OTT has the largest viewership."

"Its not her decision to postpone. Its the TEAM. Theaters are closed, why release? Just wait.. want this movie to be a blockbuster," tweeted another netizen.

(Social media posts are unedited.)