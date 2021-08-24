Pratik Gandhi's Bollywood Debut Film Raavan Leela (Bhavai) To Hit The Big Screens On October 1

Pen
Studios
recently
announced
their
next
film
Raavan
Leela
(Bhavai)
helmed
by
Hardik
Gajjar.
The
film
starring
Pratik
Gandhi
in
the
lead
role,
is
set
to
release
on
October
1,
2021
in
cinemas.
The
makers
today
unveiled
the
first
look
intriguing
poster
of
this
forthcoming
love
story
drama.
Pratik
Gandhi
who
skyrocketed
to
fame
with
Scam
1992,
will
be
making
his
big
Bollywood
debut
and
will
be
seen
portraying
a
formidable
yet
powerful
appearance.
The
film
will
present
the
actor
in
a
completely
different
mould.
While
the
other
details
around
the
film
are
heavily
under
wraps,
this
love
story
drama
will
indeed
be
a
treat
for
the
viewers.
