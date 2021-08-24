Pratik Gandhi's Bollywood Debut Film Raavan Leela (Bhavai) To Hit The Big Screens On October 1

Pen Studios recently announced their next film Raavan Leela (Bhavai) helmed by Hardik Gajjar. The film starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role, is set to release on October 1, 2021 in cinemas.

The makers today unveiled the first look intriguing poster of this forthcoming love story drama. Pratik Gandhi who skyrocketed to fame with Scam 1992, will be making his big Bollywood debut and will be seen portraying a formidable yet powerful appearance.

The film will present the actor in a completely different mould.

While the other details around the film are heavily under wraps, this love story drama will indeed be a treat for the viewers.

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen), produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar and Hardik Gajjar films in association with Backbencher Pictures, Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film is set to release in cinemas on October 1, 2021.

Besides Raavan Leela (Bhavai), Pratik's other upcoming Bollywood projects include Taapsee Pannu starrer Woh Ladki Hai Kahan and Hansal Mehta's Dedh Bigha Zameen.