Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra's Next Schedule To Begin From Second Week Of November?

If there is one film that is struggling to see the light of the day, much to the disappointment of the fans, it is the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. The movie has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji and was announced back in the year 2017 but soon there came several obstacles to its release date. Given the COVID-19 pandemic scenario, the release date of the movie was postponed from December 4 2020 and since then fans are longing to get some positive updates around the same. However, there is one good news now for all the fans of the movie as the latest buzz is the next schedule of Brahmastra may begin from the second week of November.

According to a news report in ETimes, a source close to the development revealed, "There will be some crucial scenes and a big song, which was put on hold due to no crowd protocols. They will be shooting this song, too." Now, this may come as a sigh of relief for the fans who were waiting for optimistic news regarding the movie. The excitement surrounding Brahmastra is high as it will be the first big-screen collaboration of the real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. There have been many exciting speculations regarding the roles of the star cast in the movie.

While Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will essay the roles of Shiva and Isha respectively, superstar Amitabh Bachchan will be playing the Guru. South sensation Nagarjuna who had recently wrapped up his shots in the movie will be reportedly playing an archaeologist while actress Mouni Roy will be seen in a negative role in the movie. Not only this but megastar Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in a cameo role as a scientist in the movie.

In an earlier interview with a publication, director Ayan Mukerji said about the film, "I would never have written Brahmastra, if not for the Himalayas. It was where the idea for the movie - the entire trilogy - came to me, and no other place on earth could have inspired it." The Wake Up Sid director had also revealed that Brahmastra is a modern-day film set in India as it exists today. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor had called the film "a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart."