Ranbir Kapoor's Niece Samara Wanted To Leak His Phone Number In Her School

Recently, actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor appeared as a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show alongside her mother Neetu Kapoor, and made some interesting revelations about her daughter Samara. It's known to all that Ranbir shares a great rapport with Samara and makes sure to spend enough time with her. But did you know once Samara wanted to leak his number in her school?

"Friends nahi, beti ne kaha tha. Beti ko captain banna tha school mein. Bolti hai. 'Ranbir ka number leak karwa doon girls ko? Mujhe votes mil jayenge' (Not my friends, but my daughter. She wanted to be a captain in her school and there were elections. She asked, 'Can I leak Ranbir's phone number to the girls? I will get a lot of votes)'," revealed Riddhima.

Riddhima further added that she refused her daughter to do so.

Riddhima also revealed when she was in London, her actor-brother would steal her clothes or accessories from her cupboard and give them to his girlfriends.

With respect to work, Ranbir has projects like Brahmastra, Shamshera and Animal in his kitty.

In Brahmastra, he will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Shamshera on the other hand, marks his first collaboration with Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film also features Sanjay Dutt in the lead role.

Not so long ago, Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced his next directorial Animal which features Ranbir, Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Beol in the lead roles.