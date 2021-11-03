Salman Khan Attends Producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Bash With Rumoured Ladylove Iulia Vantur

Superstar Salman Khan was seen attending one of the first Diwali parties of B-town this year along with his rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur. The bash was hosted by producer Ramesh Taurani. Also in attendance on the occasion were Atul Agnihotri, Mukesh Chhabra and Ken Ghosh.

Talking about the same, Salman Khan could be seen looking dapper in a black shirt and pants. He posed for the paparazzi for a short while and headed up to the venue. While his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur posed a while for the paparazzi. The actress-singer looked pretty in a polka-dotted saree with a black blouse.

Talking about Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur, there have been speculations about things hitting a rough patch between them after Iulia had refused to pose for pictures along with the Tiger Zinda Hai actor in one of their earlier public appearances together. The incident had also left Salman visibly miffed. Even though the rumoured couple did not look perturbed with each other this time, some people questioned why they did not pose for the paparazzi together. Take a look at the video along with some other pictures from the Diwali bash.

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur were last seen together in the megastar's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma's birthday bash. Salman will soon be seen alongside Aayush in the movie Antim: The Final Truth. The movie has been helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar and also marks actress Mahima Makwana's debut in Bollywood. The film is a Hindi remake of the Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern.

The movie's trailer features Aayush as Salman Khan's nemesis in the film. Both reportedly went to drastic physical transformation to play their characters in the film. The movie reportedly shows Aayush evolving from being an innocent young boy to one of the most aggressive, dreaded and territorial gangsters. Meanwhile, Salman plays the hero cop set out to clean the filth in the city.

Apart from this, Salman Khan will also be seen in the movie Tiger 3. The actor had wrapped up the shooting for the same in the international locations. The movie will also star Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.