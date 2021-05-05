Salman Khan's Seeti Maar Song Vs Allu Arjun's Version: Devi Sri Prasad Opens Up On The Comparisons

We all know that Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is an amazing dancer and has many chartbuster songs to his credit. One of his popular songs titled 'Seeti Maar' from his 2017 film DJ has been recreated for Salman Khan's upcoming action thriller Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

While the original song was picturized by Allu Arjun and his leading lady Pooja Hegde, the revamped version has Salman Khan shaking a leg with Disha Patani. The new song too, has been receiving a lot of love, but one simply cannot ignore the comparisons between the tracks that has been doing the rounds on social media.

Recently, in a tete-a-tete with Bollywoodlife, ace music composer Devi Sri Prasad who worked on both the versions of 'Seeti Maar' opened up on these comparisons.

Speaking about it, he told the news portal that while Allu Arjun is more of a dancing star, Salman Khan has his own style which dwells more on simple dance steps which go viral in no time.

ALSO READ: Radhe Title Song: Salman Khan Oozes Swag, Disha Patani Turns Up The Heat In This Groovy Track

He was quoted as saying, "See, both of them have different personas, right? Allu Arjun is totally different - he's more vibrant, more of a dancing star, so, of course, his dance moves would be more energetic and all, which are lovely to watch on screen. Now, Salman Bhai has his own style - even when he did Dhinka Chika (from 2011's Ready, which was another remix of an Allu Arjun song and one again, DSP had composed both); something as simple as Salman Bhai putting his hands in his pocket (Salman's iconic dance step from the song) became viral...sometimes, simplicity is that people look forward to, which each and everybody can imitate. So, these big stars also have their own personas, like even with Rajinikanth sir...it's not how much they dance, it's what they do that mater, something simple they do that becomes viral."

He said that in Salman's Radhe song 'Seeti Maar', the makers have presented the superstar in different way which would suit him. Prasad said that they tailor-made the track for Salman while keeping the original soul of Allu Arjun's song from DJ, adding that he loved both the versions.

ALSO READ: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Gets U/A Certificate; Is The Shortest Film In Salman Khan's Career

"In 'Seeti Maar', of course, they presented it in a totally different way that would suit Salman Bhai. So every star has their own style, Salman, Allu, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan all have their own styles. So, after keeping the original soul of the song, they had to tailor-make it for Salman, but I loved both Allu Arjun and Salman Bhai's versions. In fact, in Salman Bhai's version, that step (signals Salman's step of pulling his pants) is so easy to (emulate)...I saw so many videos coming on the internet...kids and a lot of other people already doing that step. So, I'm quite happy to see that, and I was day on the shoot when Prabhu Master (Prabhu Deva invented it and I had said, 'Okay, this is now going to become viral," Devi Shri Prasad told the entertainment portal.

Earlier, when Salman Khan had dropped his 'Seeti Maar' song from Radhe online, he had tweeted, "Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother

@alluarjun."

An overwhelmed Allu Arjun had replied by saying, "Thank you soo much Salman garu . It's a pleasure to receive a compliment from you . It's such a sweet gesture. Looking forward for the RADHE magic on screens with fans doing SEETI MAAR for you. Thank you for your love."

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has Salman Khan essaying the role of an undercover cop. The film is slated to release on May 13 in theatres. It will also simulatenously premiere on ZEEPlex and DTH platforms.