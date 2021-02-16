Sandeep Nahar's Death: Khandaani Shafakhana Director Is Taken Aback; Remembers Him As A Fantastic Gentleman

Actor Sandeep Nahar, who starred in films like Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Akshay Kumar's Kesari and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Khandaani Shafakhana, allegedly died by suicide on Monday (February 15, 2021).

Before taking the drastic step, the actor posted a video on his Facebook page in which he accused his wife of two years, Kanchan, and mother-in-law of relentlessly harassing and blackmailing him. However, he also added that no one should be responsible for his death. He also spoke about politics in Bollywood in his last message.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Shilpa Dasgupta who directed Sandeep in Khandaani Shafakhana is baffled that the actor took such an extreme step. She told ETimes that she is taken aback.

Shilpa told the leading daily, "Sandeep was very active on Facebook. Whenever there was a good role or function, he would always message. Whenever there was an opportunity to greet, he would do that."

She remembered the late actor as a fantastic gentleman and was quoted as saying, "Sandeep was a fantastic gentleman, always very eager to help. He was also a very talented and devoted actor."

When asked about how she had cast him in her directorial debut Khandaani Shafakhana, Shilpi added, "Well, that was a process. Actors generally come through a casting director and audition."

