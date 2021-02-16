Akshay Kumar Condoles Death Of His Kesari Co-star Sandeep Nahar; Urges People To Seek Help If Ever Feeling Low

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently took to social media to mourn the loss of his Kesari co-star Sandeep Nahar who allegedly died by suicide on Monday (February 15, 2021). The late actor had essayed the role of Sep. Buta Singh, one of the 21 fearless Sikh soldiers, who fought in the Battle of Saragarhi.

Akshay shared a picture of Sandeep from Kesari and remembered him as a "smiling young man passionate for food." In his post, the actor also urged his followers to seek help if they ever felt low. Akshay's tweet read, "Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar's passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life's unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul."

See his tweet.

Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sHPTvzLYoQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2021

During the promotions of Kesari, in an interview with Tellychakkar, Sandeep Nahar had revealed that he had gained 17kgs to look like a mighty Sardar on screen. He had further added that it was a dream come true for him to work with Akshay Kumar in the 2019 film.

Speaking about Sandeep Nahar's demise, the actor had posted a video and a suicide note on his Facebook. In the now-deleted nine-minute video, Nahar had talked about the politics in Bollywood. He had also accused his wife Kanchan and mother-in-law of harassing and blackmailing. However, the actor had also added in his video that no one should be held responsible for his death.

"I would've died by suicide a long time ago but I chose to give myself the time and hope that things would get better, but they didn't. I now have nowhere to go. I don't know what awaits me after I take this step, but I've been through hell in this life. I have only one request, after I am gone, please don't say anything to Kanchan (his wife) but do get her treated," Sandeep had said in his video.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher Reacts To MS Dhoni Actor Sandeep Nahar's Death; Says 'He Was Undoubtedly A Good Actor'

ALSO READ: Sandeep Nahar's Death: Khandaani Shafakhana Director Is Taken Aback; Remembers Him As A Fantastic Gentleman

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM