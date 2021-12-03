    For Quick Alerts
      Sara Ali Khan Pens Down A Rhyme Expressing Gratitude To Directors Aanand L Rai And Rohit Shetty

      Actress Sara Ali Khan brought her ace rhyming skills into play to shower love on her favourite directors Aanand L Rai and Rohit Shetty. For those unaware, Aanand L Rai has helmed her upcoming movie Atrangi Re, on the other hand, Sara previously collaborated with Rohit Shetty in Simmba.

      Sara has always known to maintain her director's vision and commands in any project. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a slew of photographs of them in a quirky collage that sees them indulged in a funny conversation. While sharing the photo online, the actress wrote, "Only love, respect, gratitude and a little Masti. Aapki Bacchi always Hasti." Take a look at her post.

      Sara Ali Khan recently expressed gratitude to her upcoming film Atrangi Re director for giving her the opportunity to play the character Rinku. During the wrap of Simmba, Sara also thanked Rohit Shetty for his warmth, guidance, patience during the shoot.

      Sara Ali Khan is now gearing up for the release of Atrangi Re, which will hit the OTT platforms on 24th December.

      Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 18:03 [IST]
      X