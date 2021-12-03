Sara Ali Khan Pens Down A Rhyme Expressing Gratitude To Directors Aanand L Rai And Rohit Shetty

Actress
Sara
Ali
Khan
brought
her
ace
rhyming
skills
into
play
to
shower
love
on
her
favourite
directors
Aanand
L
Rai
and
Rohit
Shetty.
For
those
unaware,
Aanand
L
Rai
has
helmed
her
upcoming
movie
Atrangi
Re,
on
the
other
hand,
Sara
previously
collaborated
with
Rohit
Shetty
in
Simmba.
Sara
has
always
known
to
maintain
her
director's
vision
and
commands
in
any
project.
Taking
to
her
Instagram,
she
shared
a
slew
of
photographs
of
them
in
a
quirky
collage
that
sees
them
indulged
in
a
funny
conversation.
While
sharing
the
photo
online,
the
actress
wrote,
"Only
love,
respect,
gratitude
and
a
little
Masti.
Aapki
Bacchi
always
Hasti." Take
a
look
at
her
post.
Sara
Ali
Khan
recently
expressed
gratitude
to
her
upcoming
film
Atrangi
Re
director
for
giving
her
the
opportunity
to
play
the
character
Rinku.
During
the
wrap
of
Simmba,
Sara
also
thanked
Rohit
Shetty
for
his
warmth,
guidance,
patience
during
the
shoot.