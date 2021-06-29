Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan: Makers Rope In Four Stunt Directors For Hyper-Stylized Action Scenes

After a short sabbatical, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return on the big screen with Siddharth Anand's espionage thriller Pathan co-starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The film has raised up the anticipation levels of fans and the makers want to make sure that this SRK-starrer turns out to be an action treat for them.

As per the latest reports, producer Aditya Chopra has roped in four action directors who will design elaborate set-pieces to turn Pathan into a hyper-stylized action espionage thriller.

A report in Mid-day stated that while South African stunt artiste Craig MacRae has already kickstarted his work on this project in Mumbai, the makers are yet finalise the remaining stunt co-ordinators. It further stated that the team is expected to join Shah Rukh and John for the shoot this week.

The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "Craig, who runs the stunt company, Titan Stunts with Katja Hopkins, and his four-member team landed in the city on June 8. After quarantining at a Juhu hotel, the team joined Shah Rukh and John Abraham this week. The actors kicked off the latest schedule with confrontation scenes, and will film major fight sequences early next month. Craig is a highly-skilled martial artiste too, and has designed sequences for Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Bloodshot (2020) and War (2019)."

Opening up on the reason behind selecting four different stunt directors, the source explained, "The idea behind having different experts is to have breathtaking stunts in the movie, ranging from martial arts to hand-to-hand combat and chase sequences. Adi and Maneesh (Sharma) intend to conduct a schedule in Europe sometime between July and August, but the plan depends on the travel restrictions in the countries at the time. So, they are torn between two possibilities - either fly down the chosen stunt coordinators to India and shoot the sequences, or have them join the cast abroad."

While Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham have already kickstarted Pathan shoot, their co-stars Deepika Padukone and Dimple Kapadia are expected to join them at Yash Raj Studios this week.

Another reason why Pathan has caught everyone's attention is because superstar Salman Khan will be reprising his role of RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore from the Tiger franchise for a cameo in this high-octane action thriller. The Bharat actor had already wrapped up filming his portion before the second wave of pandemic brought the shoot to halt.