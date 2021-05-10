Shahid Kapoor Expresses Gratitude To Fans On Completing 18 Years In Bollywood; Says 'It's Always Special'

After appearing as a background dancer in a few Bollywood films and featuring in a couple of music videos, Shahid Kapoor made his acting debut with Ken Ghosh's 2003 romantic comedy Ishq Vishk opposite Amrita Rao. The film turned out to be a sleeper hit and kickstarted Shahid's journey in Hindi film industry.

Over the years, the handsome hunk dabbled with different genres and treated the audience with powerful performances. On Sunday (May 9, 2021), Shahid completed 18 years in Bollywood. To mark this milestone, the Kabir Singh actor shared a classy picture of himself, lying down on a grass along with a heartfelt note on his Instagram page.

Shahid wrote, "Thank you all for all the wishes. It's always special to turn 18. Keep it real. Be the change. Find every possible moment to be grateful. Make it count you all. Tomorrow is today."

Shahid's mother and actress Neelima Azeem beamed with pride over her son's achievements and commented on his post, "Lovely..so proud of you darling son😍❤️🙌 for the next great 18 years.. blessings." Further, she complimented the actor's picture and continued in her next comment, "Love the pic... The gaze straight into the 💕 heart." Meanwhile, fans showered love on Shahid in the comment section of his post.

Earlier, Shahid had wished his mom Neelima Azeem on Mother's Day with an endearing note in which he had talked about his bond with her.

The Padmaavat star had posted an unseen monochromatic picture of his mother from her younger days and captioned it as, "She is always the wind beneath our wings. Her gaze is loving and forgiving and always sees us as the best version of ourselves. She has nurtured us with so much love that we are capable of passing it on and spreading it into the world. Being the older one by almost 14 years my bond with mom has been very unique, like a friend. And our journey has been beyond words. There is no one who can be you mom."

Workwise, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Nani's Telugu sports drama Jersey. The actor is also reportedly teaming up with Shashank Khaitan for an action entertainer titled Yoddha. Besides these movies, Shahid is also making his digital debut with Raj-DK's quirky drama thriller co-starring Raashi Khanna. The web series will premiere on Amazon Prime.