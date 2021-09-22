Shahid Kapoor's Next With Ali Abbas Zafar To Be A Hindi Adaptation Of French Film Nuit Blanche: Report

Sometime back there were reports floating in the media that Shahid Kapoor is all set to team up with Ali Abbas Zafar for a film. It was speculated that the film is a thriller which will be a Hindi remake of a foreign film the details of which have been kept under wraps.

Now we have some fresh update for you on this movie which will surely leave you more excited. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, this Shahid Kapoor-starrer is a Hindi adaptation of the French thriller Nuit Blanche and will have the actor essay the role of a cop.

Nani Feels Shahid Kapoor Will Do Better Than Him In Jersey Remake; 'He Is A Brilliant Performer'

The entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "Ali got the rights to remake Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Nights in English), a film that stars Tomer Sisley as the lead. The 2011 action thriller revolved around the life of a cop whose connection with the underworld comes out in the open when they try to steal drugs from a powerful drug lord, leaving his child's life in danger. How he saves his child forms the rest of the story. Here, mostly, Shahid will play the cop who tries to save his daughter who gets kidnapped following his tryst with a gangster or drug lord. The film has been altered a bit keeping the Indian mind-set in place."

Shahid Kapoor Praises Ishaan Khatter's Pippa First Look; 'Looking Good'

The source further added, "It's a story that spans an entire night. It's about one night and how Shahid's character fights everyone to save his daughter. It's a carefully crafted thriller that will be made for the digital friendly audience and will be Shahid's second stint on the web. A top actress is also currently being spoken to for the main female lead."

Speaking about Shahid Kapoor's upcoming projects, the actor will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Nani's Jersey. He is all set to make his digital debut with Raj & DK's untitled project alongside Raashi Khanna.