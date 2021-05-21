Taapsee Pannu Says She Bagged Her Bollywood Debut Film Without Auditions; 'I Would Have Failed Miserably'

Taapsee Pannu dabbled with modelling before she made her acting debut with the 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam. The following year, she stepped in the Tamil film industry with Aadukalam opposite Dhanush. The film bagged six National Awards.

After marking her mark in the south film industry, Taapsee Pannu turned her attention towards Bollywood and signed her first Bollywood film, David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor in 2013. In a recent interview with Vogue magazine, the Pink actress revealed that she bagged her first Hindi film without auditions. Taapsee further added that she got her break in Bollywood for her 'Preity Zinta' vibe.

Taapsee was quoted as saying, "Thank God I wasn't auditioned. I haven't learnt the craft formally, my training is all on-set. I would have failed miserably. I was known as the girl who has the 'Preity Zinta vibe, which is why I even got a Bollywood break."

The actress said that she has no qualms admitting she is a lucky girl and added, "If I had to struggle for roles, I wouldn't have lasted in this field for so long."

Amitabh Bachchan's courtroom drama Pink proved to be a turning point in Taapsee's career and since then, the actress is known for picking up author-backed roles and delivering stellar performances. Speaking about this, Taapsee told Vogue magazine, "People now expect my work to be interesting and worth their time, so I can't do four films a year and look and sound the same in all."

On being asked if she has become choosy about her roles, the Thappad actress said, "Being a female actor I cannot afford to do just one film a year. I wish I had that luxury. But I cannot turn my life upside down for a role. I bore quickly, so new roles and new places help. Fame is not important. I am a Leo, after all. I am the modern young woman. My roles represent that. People should be able to relate to my character."

Off screen, Taapsee is known for her sassy comebacks for trolls on social media. Talking about dealing with this constant negativity, the actress said, "I realised that I would get trolled even if I said the weather is good. Now I enjoy it. I worry when I'm not trolled. I wonder, am I not relevant anymore?"

Workwise, Taapsee has some interesting projects in her kitty which include Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dillruba, Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu and Dobaaraa.