The Girl On The Train: Parineeti Chopra Urges Fans Not To Share Spoilers Ahead Of Film's Release

Parineeti Chopra who is gearing up for the release of the Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train, has urged fans not to share spoilers. The film based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 novel of the same name is all set to release on Netflix on February 26, 2021.

The makers of The Girl On The Train, also known as TGOTT released a statement urging cinema lovers to not share any spoilers for others, after watching the film. While sharing the statement she wrote, "#NoSpoilersTGOTT"

The statement read, "A sincere request. Dear cinema lovers, our film The Girl On The Train is coming out tomorrow, and we would like to firstly thank you for all the overwhelming love you have showered upon us until now. We are feeling extremely humbled. One sincere request - as you know, our film is a murder mystery and while we know that it is tempting to release spoilers, we urge you to think about the journey that every film has - from an idea in the head to bringing the vision to life and showcasing it to the world."

It further added, "It takes years to make a film, and only a second to give out a spoiler. This not only ruins our hard work but more importantly YOUR experience of watching the film. So, this Friday, watch The Girl On The Train but please, please don't let spoilers come in the way of this incredible journey."

"We thank you for your understanding. Love, team The Girl On The Train. #NoSpoilersTGOTT," the statement concluded.

The Hindi adaptation directed by Ribhu Dasgupta will see Parineeti playing Mira Kapoor, an alcoholic who finds herself waking up after a memory blackout covered in blood. Convinced she had killed someone in a drunken haze, Mira begins to secretly investigate the missing person's case, of the girl who she had been watching every day on her train commute.

Notably, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.

