tiger-shroff-says-he-is-a-virgin-just-like-salman-khan

Yesterday (August 3, 2021), Arbaaz Khan shared the new promo of his talk show 'Quick Heal Pinch by Arbaaz Khan'. Earlier, Salman Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana had graced his show and reacted to mean tweets against them. Recently, Tiger Shroff graced Arbaaz Khan's talk show and reacted to a fan's question about his virginity.

When Arbaaz told Tiger that a fan has asked if he is a virgin, the Heropanti actor replied, "I am a virgin just like Salman Khan." As expected, his response left Arbaaz in splits. At the chat show, Tiger reacted to negative comments against him with a smile, and fans were in awe of his simplicity.

Tiger also spoke about how some netizens were mean to him when he made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti, but he didn't pay any attention to the negativity around him and chose a different path for himself.

He said that people could not believe he is Jackie Shroff's son. "I was trolled for my looks. People use to say - Yeh hero hai ya heroine? Ye Jackie Dada ka beta lagta hi nahi hai," asserted the War actor.

When Tiger was asked what he thinks about the trolling culture, he said that their power is 'sometimes scary'. "Just the fact that you have the power to say anything good or bad is sometimes scary," said Tiger.

However, Tiger also asserted that as long as he is number one in the hearts of his fans, he is unaffected by trolls.

With respect to work, Tiger will next be seen in Ganapath, Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 and Rambo.