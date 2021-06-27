TMC MP And Actor Mimi Chakraborty, Who Got Fake COVID Vaccine, Falls Ill; Doctors Say Condition Stable

TMC MP and actress Mimi Chakraborty, who had taken a shot of the fake Covid-19 vaccine last Tuesday in Kolkata, has reportedly fallen ill. Mimi had a fever on Wednesday and has been suffering from dehydration and stomach pain on Saturday.

A close aide of Chakraborty told The Indian Express, “She is suffering from severe dehydration, low pressure and stomach cramps. Mimi already had gallbladder sludge and sluggish liver and was under medication. She is stable now.” The sources added that the TMC MP from Jadavpur was feeling unwell since Friday night and fell unconscious after sweating profusely and had to be given medical attention.

However, according to media reports, the doctors are yet to determine if her illness is a consequence of the fake vaccine dose she was administered. They are of the opinion that the stomach cramp and drop in blood pressure may have happened due to excessive stress.

In the meantime, it's being reported that Chakraborty’s condition is stable now and she is under treatment at her residence.



It must be noted that Mimi had taken to social media on Thursday afternoon to ask all those who had taken the vaccine at the fake drive like her to not panic and remain calm. Meanwhile, the fake camp was busted by the Kolkata police and they have arrested its organiser, Debanjan Deb.

The actress has also stressed that her illness may not be related to the vaccine but is awaiting the final lab reports to learn about the contents of the fake jab. She is said to have confided in her close associates that she would take a fresh shot of the vaccine once the lab results arrive.