Vidya Balan On Choices She Has Made In Her Film Journey: I Was At The Right Place At The Right Time

With a very strong, unusual and yet another ground-breaking film on the way, Vidya Balan continues to hold fort on successful female led films. The actress has always given the audiences a taste of something new, some amazing performances in stories that are unconventional.

Speaking about her journey and the choices she made, Vidya Balan shared, "Honestly, it's not like I plan to do it but I always wanted to do work that meant something to me, I want to do work that is an extention of my beliefs, work that would excite me and fulfill me and therefore, I went ahead and made the choices that I made."

She added, "I think I was at the right place at the right time, therefore and not only did it work for me, but it began to change something for Hindi cinema. But, I cannot take the credit for any of that. But, yes it's been an exciting and fulfilling journey so far, and I hope that it only gets better from here."

An extraordinaire on screen, the actress will be seen in her upcoming film Sherni on Amazon Prime Video. Essaying the role of an upright forest officer who balances her marriage with a rather unusual job, on the look out for a man-eating tigress the actress will be seen in the thick of the man-animal conflict in the film.

Starring Vidya Balan in the lead, other versatile artists like Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi will be seen in pivotal roles in this movie. Produced by T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment, the Amazon Original Movie is directed by the award-winning filmmaker Amit Masurkar known for the critically-acclaimed film Newton.