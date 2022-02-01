Aditi Rao Hydari Says She Wanted To Be Mani Ratnam Heroine; 'That's What Made Me Want To Join Movies'

After making her acting debut with Mammotty's Malayalam film Prajapathi, Aditi Rao Hydari went on to star in many Bollywood films. She even ventured into Tamil and Telugu film industry. In her recent tete-a-tete with Indian Express, Aditi talked about being a part of movies across various industries.

Aditi told the news portal that she entered the world of movies with the desire of working with acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The actress told the tabloid, "I wanted to be a Mani Ratnam heroine, and that's what made me want to join the movies. But it was just a dream and I thought if I want to do this, I'll have to be able to speak Tamil and be able to work in another language because that is Mani sir's first language. But that thought was subconsciously there."

She continued, "I moved to Bombay in around 2010-11 and started doing Hindi films. I was fumbling but somewhere my dream was very strong. And then ultimately I did get to work with Mani sir in 2016." The actress worked with him in two films- Kaatru Veliyidai (2017) and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018).

Calling it a dream come true for me, Aditi added, "It was reaffirming of what I always wanted to do when I got chosen for Kaatru Veliyidai. The kind of learning that I had there opened something in my understanding of how I want to work. I realised it's so important to be authentic to who you are."

Aditi went on to say that when she joined the film industry as an aspiring actor with no godfather, she was advised by people about "a factory prototype of what is expected of you where you need to fit." However, the actress believed following that meant being unkind to her strengths.

She said that as one grows, one realizes that it's important to function from the place of authenticity, to understand who you are, and then push yourself into uncomfortable spaces. She said that one needs to be kind to ownself, adding that the childlike curiosity to keep learning and growing keeps her excited.

Workwise in Bollywood, Aditi was last seen in Arjun Kapoor-Rakul Preet starrer Sardar Ka Grandson in which she was paired opposite John Abraham.